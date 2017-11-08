Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Do the numbers reflect a 'Trump referendum'?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Do the numbers reflect a 'Trump referendum'?

CNN's Jake Tapper looks into the numbers from the Virginia governor's race to see if they reflect a referendum on President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Do the numbers reflect a 'Trump referendum'?

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper looks into the numbers from the Virginia governor's race to see if they reflect a referendum on President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN