Breaking News
Election Results
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump often mixes politics with promotion
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump often mixes politics with promotion
President Trump recently promoted his golf course during a speech to South Korea's National Assembly. It was hardly the first time he mixed his brand with politics.
Source: CNN
Top News (16 Videos)
Trump often mixes politics with promotion
Poll: One year later, less confidence in Trump
Record lows possible on East Coast
GOP lawmaker: Election a referendum on Trump
Farrow: Weinstein spy befriended actress
UCLA basketball players reportedly arrested
Historic election night wins for minorities
Trump tours Beijing's Forbidden City
What we didn't hear in Trump's N. Korea speech
N. Korea: Don't care what 'mad dog' Trump says
First openly transgender state lawmaker elected in Virginia
Survivor: A bunch of blood, children's bodies
Sources: Flynn worried about son's legal fate
N. Korea responds to Trump's personal attack
Political landscape shifts while Trump travels
Texas church gunman raised many red flags
See More
Trump often mixes politics with promotion
President Trump recently promoted his golf course during a speech to South Korea's National Assembly. It was hardly the first time he mixed his brand with politics.
Source: CNN