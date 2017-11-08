Breaking News

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Assembly on November 8, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea as a part of his Asian tour. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
    Trump often mixes politics with promotion

President Trump recently promoted his golf course during a speech to South Korea's National Assembly. It was hardly the first time he mixed his brand with politics.
