Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Rep. Scott Taylor 110817 newday
Rep. Scott Taylor 110817 newday

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP lawmaker: Election a referendum on Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP lawmaker: Election a referendum on Trump

Virginia Republican Rep. Scott Taylor says President Trump's divisive rhetoric was an "overwhelming" factor after Democrats made gains in Tuesday's election.
Source: CNN

Election 2017 (15 Videos)

See More

GOP lawmaker: Election a referendum on Trump

New Day

Virginia Republican Rep. Scott Taylor says President Trump's divisive rhetoric was an "overwhelming" factor after Democrats made gains in Tuesday's election.
Source: CNN