Murphy reacts to Obama's congratulatory tweet
Murphy reacts to Obama's congratulatory tweet
Former President Barack Obama was among the Democrats celebrating their party's electoral wins, congratulating Ralph Northam and Phil Murphy.
Election 2017 (15 Videos)
Murphy reacts to Obama's congratulatory tweet
First openly transgender state lawmaker elected in Virginia
GOP lawmaker: Election a referendum on Trump
Best of Ralph Northam's victory speech
Perez: Dems' unity is Trump's worst nightmare
Virginia elects first transgender legislator
Northam: I hope to win your confidence
Trump on VA loss: Candidate didn't embrace me
Northam projected to win Virginia race
CNN: Phil Murphy wins NJ governor's race
First exit polls from Virginia and New Jersey
Christie spars with voter at NJ polling place
Trump factor looms large in Virginia race
Voters to head to polls in Virginia Tuesday
Gillespie wins GOP Virginia primary
Murphy reacts to Obama's congratulatory tweet
New Day
Former President Barack Obama was among the Democrats celebrating their party's electoral wins, congratulating Ralph Northam and Phil Murphy.
