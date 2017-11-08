Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama reports for jury duty in Chicago

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama reports for jury duty in Chicago

Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty in Chicago but was ultimately dismissed from the pool.
Source: CNN

The Obamas post-presidency (9 Videos)

See More

Obama reports for jury duty in Chicago

Newsroom

Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty in Chicago but was ultimately dismissed from the pool.
Source: CNN