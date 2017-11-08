Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn arrives at the Trump Tower for meetings with US President-elect Donald Trump, in New York on November 17, 2016. / AFP / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn arrives at the Trump Tower for meetings with US President-elect Donald Trump, in New York on November 17, 2016. / AFP / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

    JUST WATCHED

    Sources: Flynn worried about son's legal fate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sources: Flynn worried about son's legal fate

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn has expressed concern about the potential legal exposure of his son, Michael Flynn Jr., who, like his father, is under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Sources: Flynn worried about son's legal fate

Erin Burnett Out Front

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn has expressed concern about the potential legal exposure of his son, Michael Flynn Jr., who, like his father, is under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Source: CNN