Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Historic election night wins for minorities

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Historic election night wins for minorities

Election night brought wins for two openly transgender candidates, the first Sikh mayor in New Jersey, and the first African American mayors in major cities.
Source: CNN

Top News (16 Videos)

See More

Historic election night wins for minorities

Election night brought wins for two openly transgender candidates, the first Sikh mayor in New Jersey, and the first African American mayors in major cities.
Source: CNN