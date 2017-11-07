Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Moon showed us incredible hospitality

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Moon showed us incredible hospitality

In a speech to South Korea's parliament, President Trump celebrates the US alliance with the Republic of Korea.
Source: CNN

Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Moon showed us incredible hospitality

In a speech to South Korea's parliament, President Trump celebrates the US alliance with the Republic of Korea.
Source: CNN