Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

politicians too soon gun control orig aleee_00000000
politicians too soon gun control orig aleee_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    When is 'too soon' after a mass shooting?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

When is 'too soon' after a mass shooting?

Donald Trump not the first official to avoid talking about gun control laws after a tragedy but more and more are losing patience.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

When is 'too soon' after a mass shooting?

Donald Trump not the first official to avoid talking about gun control laws after a tragedy but more and more are losing patience.
Source: CNN