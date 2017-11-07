Breaking News
Election Results
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
When is 'too soon' after a mass shooting?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
When is 'too soon' after a mass shooting?
Donald Trump not the first official to avoid talking about gun control laws after a tragedy but more and more are losing patience.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
When is 'too soon' after a mass shooting?
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
What defines Taiwanese cuisine?
Luxury vacationing ...Texas-style
This may be the Grand Canyon of the Arctic
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
Top destinations for art lovers in Beijing
The ultimate volcano adventure
Exploring Greenland's falling glacier
Four Seasons florist Jeff Leatham
Architecture tour of Seattle with Tom Kundig
In Seoul, the ultimate gentleman's retreat
Duck de Chine: Beijing's best Peking duck?
Has food ever looked this good?
Niu Ba Ba: World's most expensive beef noodles
Hawaii tennis camp with Michael Chang
See More
When is 'too soon' after a mass shooting?
Donald Trump not the first official to avoid talking about gun control laws after a tragedy but more and more are losing patience.
Source: CNN