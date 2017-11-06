Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: 'Era of strategic patience is over'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: 'Era of strategic patience is over'
While speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo, President Donald Trump declared the "era of strategic patience is over" when it comes to the United States' stance toward North Korea.
Source: CNN
Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (11 Videos)
Trump: 'Era of strategic patience is over'
Trump hints diplomacy with North Korea
Trump and Putin to meet on Asia trip
Shinzo Abe surprises Trump with custom hats
Trump: No one should underestimate US resolve
Trump makes unexpected stop before Asia trip
Trump's whirlwind Asia tour: The big issues
Trump begins 12-day Asia tour
All-female unit will protect Melania Trump
What Trump has said about North Korea
Trump to face APEC leaders on trade
See More
Trump: 'Era of strategic patience is over'
While speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo, President Donald Trump declared the "era of strategic patience is over" when it comes to the United States' stance toward North Korea.
Source: CNN