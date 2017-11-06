Breaking News

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) attend a joint press conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on November 6, 2017. Donald Trump described North Korea's nuclear missile programme as a "threat" to the world on a trip to Asia dominated by the crisis. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) attend a joint press conference at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on November 6, 2017. Donald Trump described North Korea's nuclear missile programme as a "threat" to the world on a trip to Asia dominated by the crisis. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

    Trump: 'Era of strategic patience is over'

Trump: 'Era of strategic patience is over'

While speaking at a joint press conference in Tokyo, President Donald Trump declared the "era of strategic patience is over" when it comes to the United States' stance toward North Korea.
Source: CNN

