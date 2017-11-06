Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Cruz: Grief after shooting staggers the mind
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Cruz: Grief after shooting staggers the mind
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offers his thoughts after gunman Devin Kelley killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Source: CNN
Texas Church Shooting Investigation, Shooter (15 Videos)
Cruz: Grief after shooting staggers the mind
Driver: Hero left his shoes, picked up gun
Pastor's wife: We lost more than our daughter
Neighbor saw shooting, held young survivor
Texas church shooting 'a horrific sight'
Resident: This will change the whole area
Trump on Texas shooting: Horrific crime
Trump: Texas shooting a mental health problem
Deadliest mass shootings in modern US history
Suspect was wearing all black, says DPS spokesman
Trump offers his support after church shooting
Multiple fatalities in Texas church shooting
Commissioner: Gunman fled in vehicle
Multiple people shot inside Texas church
How police respond in 'active shooter' situations
See More
Cruz: Grief after shooting staggers the mind
Newsroom
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) offers his thoughts after gunman Devin Kelley killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Source: CNN