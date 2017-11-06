Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Relive election night 2016

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Relive election night 2016

Watch CNN's coverage of the 2016 election night when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Relive election night 2016

Watch CNN's coverage of the 2016 election night when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN