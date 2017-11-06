Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump on Texas shooting: Horrific crime
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump on Texas shooting: Horrific crime
While in Japan for his 13-day trek through Asia, President Donald Trump made his first public remarks on the mass shooting at a Texas church.
Source: CNN
Texas Church Shooting (9 Videos)
Trump on Texas shooting: Horrific crime
Suspect was wearing all black, says DPS spokesman
Resident: This will change the whole area
Multiple fatalities in Texas church shooting
Commissioner: Gunman fled in vehicle
Trump tweets in reponse to Texas shooting
Multiple people shot inside Texas church
How police respond in 'active shooter' situations
At least 26 dead in Texas church shooting
See More
Trump on Texas shooting: Horrific crime
While in Japan for his 13-day trek through Asia, President Donald Trump made his first public remarks on the mass shooting at a Texas church.
Source: CNN