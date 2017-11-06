Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Abe, Trump hold joint press conference (full)
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Abe, Trump hold joint press conference (full)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference in Tokyo during Trump's Asia tour.
Source: CNN
Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (10 Videos)
Abe, Trump hold joint press conference (full)
Trump: 'Era of strategic patience is over'
Trump hints diplomacy with North Korea
Trump and Putin to meet on Asia trip
Shinzo Abe surprises Trump with custom hats
Trump: No one should underestimate US resolve
Trump makes unexpected stop before Asia trip
Trump's whirlwind Asia tour: The big issues
Trump begins 12-day Asia tour
What Trump has said about North Korea
Trump to face APEC leaders on trade
See More
Abe, Trump hold joint press conference (full)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference in Tokyo during Trump's Asia tour.
Source: CNN