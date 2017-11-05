Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: No one should underestimate US resolve
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: No one should underestimate US resolve
President Donald Trump touched down in Japan ahead of a 13-day trek through Asia and seemed to send a warning to North Korea while addressing US troops.
Source: CNN
Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (6 Videos)
Trump: No one should underestimate US resolve
Trump makes unexpected stop before Asia trip
Trump in Asia: What can possibly go wrong?
Trump begins 12-day Asia tour
All-female unit will protect Melania Trump
Trump's whirlwind Asia tour: The big issues
See More
Trump: No one should underestimate US resolve
President Donald Trump touched down in Japan ahead of a 13-day trek through Asia and seemed to send a warning to North Korea while addressing US troops.
Source: CNN