Perry suggests fossil fuels could prevent rape
Perry suggests fossil fuels could prevent rape
Energy Secretary Rick Perry said fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assaults in Africa by providing electricity to rural villages.
Perry suggests fossil fuels could prevent rape
Perry suggests fossil fuels could prevent rape
Energy Secretary Rick Perry said fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assaults in Africa by providing electricity to rural villages.
