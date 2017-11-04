Report: Brazile considered replacing Clinton

Breaking News

DNC Vice-Chair Donna Brazile speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016.
Former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton with Joe Biden during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported.
