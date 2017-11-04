Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Report: Brazile considered replacing Clinton
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Report: Brazile considered replacing Clinton
Former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton with Joe Biden during the 2016 presidential campaign, the
Washington Post reported
.
Source: CNN
Hillary Clinton (15 Videos)
Report: Brazile considered replacing Clinton
Warren agrees DNC was rigged against Sanders
Ex-DNC chair goes after Clinton in new book
Warren agrees DNC system was rigged in favor of Clinton
Clinton defends funding the dossier
Clinton jabs Fox News: They act like I won
Clinton: Russia hacking bigger than Watergate
Clinton: Time to abolish the Electoral College
Clinton examines election loss in new book
Clinton: Comey investigation 'changed history'
Clinton: 'If I had been elected ...'
Clinton lays blame on Sanders in new book
Clinton: No absolution to those who didn't vote
Clinton: My 'skin crawled' in debate with Trump
Clinton blames Comey, DNC for election loss
See More
Report: Brazile considered replacing Clinton
Newsroom
Former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton with Joe Biden during the 2016 presidential campaign, the
Washington Post reported
.
Source: CNN