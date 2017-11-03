Breaking News
Pelosi struggles to say nice thing about Trump
Pelosi struggles to say nice thing about Trump
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was asked by late-night host James Corden to say something nice about President Donald Trump. It appeared difficult.
