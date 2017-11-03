Pelosi: 'I'm focused on the next election'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says she doesn't have time to pay attention to former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile's accusations that an unethical agreement was signed between the Clinton campaign and the DNC to keep the party financially afloat.
