Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nancy pelosi brazile dnc book response sot _00001521
nancy pelosi brazile dnc book response sot _00001521

    JUST WATCHED

    Pelosi: 'I'm focused on the next election'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pelosi: 'I'm focused on the next election'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says she doesn't have time to pay attention to former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile's accusations that an unethical agreement was signed between the Clinton campaign and the DNC to keep the party financially afloat.
Source: CNN

Hillary Clinton (15 Videos)

See More

Pelosi: 'I'm focused on the next election'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says she doesn't have time to pay attention to former DNC interim chair Donna Brazile's accusations that an unethical agreement was signed between the Clinton campaign and the DNC to keep the party financially afloat.
Source: CNN