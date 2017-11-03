Sessions under renewed scrutiny over Russia

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation because of his work for the Trump campaign and was later discovered to have had contact with the Russian ambassador last year despite testifying to the contrary during his confirmation hearing. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation because of his work for the Trump campaign and was later discovered to have had contact with the Russian ambassador last year despite testifying to the contrary during his confirmation hearing. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is once again under scrutiny on Capitol Hill regarding his candor about Russia and the Trump campaign amid revelations that he rejected a suggestion to convene a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump last year.
