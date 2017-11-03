Page: Russians had a sense of optimism on US relations
Former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page told CNN's Jake Tapper that while he was on a trip to Moscow, which he says was academic in nature and unrelated to the campaign, he felt Russians were optimistic for a warming of US-Russia relations.
