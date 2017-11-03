Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Carter Page explains why he won't turn over docs
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Carter Page explains why he won't turn over docs
Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's campaign, said he doesn't want to turn over documents because he fears they will be leaked.
Source: CNN
Carter Page (10 Videos)
Carter Page explains why he won't turn over docs
Page: Russians had a sense of optimism on US relations
Carter Page confirms he told Sessions about his trip to Russia
Cuomo to Page: Why do interviews?
Page: I'm a victim of civil rights violations
Who is Carter Page?
Carter Page: Washington Post report a joke
Report: FISA warrant obtained for Carter Page
Who is Carter Page?
Carter Page: I didn't want to be a distraction
Page: WikiLeaks didn't hurt Clinton as much
See More
Carter Page explains why he won't turn over docs
The Lead
Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's campaign, said he doesn't want to turn over documents because he fears they will be leaked.
Source: CNN