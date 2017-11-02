Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens as Sam Clovis speaks at a press conference at the Grand River Center on August 25, 2015 in Dubuque, Iowa. Clovis recently quit his position as Iowa campaign chairman for Rick Perry.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens as Sam Clovis speaks at a press conference at the Grand River Center on August 25, 2015 in Dubuque, Iowa. Clovis recently quit his position as Iowa campaign chairman for Rick Perry.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's nomination imperiled over Russia probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's nomination imperiled over Russia probe

President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Department of Agriculture's chief scientist is imperiled over his connections to the ongoing Russia probe, sources tell CNN. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's nomination imperiled over Russia probe

President Donald Trump's nominee to be the Department of Agriculture's chief scientist is imperiled over his connections to the ongoing Russia probe, sources tell CNN. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
Source: CNN