Mueller investigators focusing on Kushner's role in Comey firing
Jared Kushner has turned over documents in recent weeks to special counsel Robert Mueller as investigators have begun asking in witness interviews about Kushner's role in the firing of FBI director James Comey, CNN has learned.
