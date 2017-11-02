Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP unveils tax plan (full event)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP unveils tax plan (full event)

House Speaker Paul Ryan and fellow Republicans unveil their long-awaited tax plan in Washington.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (15 Videos)

See More

GOP unveils tax plan (full event)

House Speaker Paul Ryan and fellow Republicans unveil their long-awaited tax plan in Washington.
Source: CNN