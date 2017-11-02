Breaking News

DNC Vice-Chair Donna Brazile speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 26, 2016.
    Ex-DNC chair's explosive revelations

Former Democratic National Committee interim chair Donna Brazile, in newly released excerpts of her forthcoming book, writes the DNC was rigged in Hillary Clinton's favor because her campaign was largely financing the party early on in the presidential election.
