White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 1, 2017.
    Acosta: Sanders wasn't straight with reporters

CNN's Anderson Cooper said press secretary Sarah Sanders was pretending President Trump said something else when she tried to clarify his remarks calling the US justice system a "laughingstock."
Source: CNN

CNN's Anderson Cooper said press secretary Sarah Sanders was pretending President Trump said something else when she tried to clarify his remarks calling the US justice system a "laughingstock."
