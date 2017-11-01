WH: Trump does not blame Schumer for attack

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump does not blame Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the terror attack in New York, despite tweeting that Schumer was to blame for the Diversity Visa Lottery program that allowed the alleged attacker to enter the US.
