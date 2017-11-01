Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Trump does not blame Schumer for attack

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Trump does not blame Schumer for attack

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump does not blame Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the terror attack in New York, despite tweeting that Schumer was to blame for the Diversity Visa Lottery program that allowed the alleged attacker to enter the US.
Source: CNN

New York truck incident (15 Videos)

See More

WH: Trump does not blame Schumer for attack

Newsroom

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump does not blame Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the terror attack in New York, despite tweeting that Schumer was to blame for the Diversity Visa Lottery program that allowed the alleged attacker to enter the US.
Source: CNN