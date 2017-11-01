Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) makes a point to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office prior to his departure from the White House September 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to North Dakota for a tax reform event with workers from the energy sector. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) makes a point to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office prior to his departure from the White House September 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to North Dakota for a tax reform event with workers from the energy sector. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    How the diversity visa lottery came to be

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How the diversity visa lottery came to be

Donald Trump has attack the diversity visa lottery as "a Chuck Schumer beauty." The actual history of the program is more complicated.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

How the diversity visa lottery came to be

Donald Trump has attack the diversity visa lottery as "a Chuck Schumer beauty." The actual history of the program is more complicated.
Source: CNN