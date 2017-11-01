Manafort traveled under fake name

Breaking News

Paul Manafort walks outside the William B. Bryant US Courthouse Annex on October 30, 2017 in Washington,DC. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy and money laundering after the Justice Department unveiled the first indictments in the probe into Russian election interference. Manafort, 68, and business partner Rick Gates, 45, both entered not guilty pleas in a Washington court after being read charges that they hid millions of dollars they earned working for former Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
How rich are Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and where did they travel? That question lingered over the pair's court hearing after both faced the first indictments from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
