Bill de Blasio: Trump, don't politicize tragedy
Bill de Blasio: Trump, don't politicize tragedy
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urges President Donald Trump not to "politicize" the New York city attack in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
Source: CNN
Bill de Blasio: Trump, don't politicize tragedy
New Day
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urges President Donald Trump not to "politicize" the New York city attack in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo.
