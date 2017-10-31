Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
John Kelly praises Gen. Robert E. Lee
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
John Kelly praises Gen. Robert E. Lee
White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly speaks highly of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and attributed the origin of the American Civil War to a "lack of an ability to compromise."
Source: CNN
Gen. John Kelly (15 Videos)
John Kelly praises Gen. Robert E. Lee
Kelly: 'Broken-hearted' about call controversy
Khan: Kelly's Trump defense politicizes deaths
Kelly: I first told Trump not to call families
Trump: Ask Kelly if Obama called about son
John Kelly steals spotlight at briefing
Kelly: My job isn't to control Trump
John Kelly to media: Get better sources
John Kelly: I'm not quitting today
Source: Scaramucci escorted out of White House
CNN: Kelly called Comey to express anger over firing
Trump: John Kelly will do a fantastic job
Trump: Kelly will be a great chief of staff
Who is John Kelly?
Trump taps Kelly as new chief of staff
See More
John Kelly praises Gen. Robert E. Lee
Newsroom
White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly speaks highly of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and attributed the origin of the American Civil War to a "lack of an ability to compromise."
Source: CNN