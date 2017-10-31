Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 19: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speaks during a White House briefing October 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    John Kelly praises Gen. Robert E. Lee

White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly speaks highly of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and attributed the origin of the American Civil War to a "lack of an ability to compromise."
Source: CNN

