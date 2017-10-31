Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

DAVOS, Switzerland: US Robert Mueller, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) attends the session "Security is an Always-on World" at the World Economic Forum in Davos 26 January 2006.Tthe World Economic Forum this year is gathering more than 2,300 leaders, officials and executives for five days of high-powered networking. AFP PHOTO PIERRE VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Donald Trump attends a press conference for the release of his new book "Crippled America" at Trump Tower on November 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
DAVOS, Switzerland: US Robert Mueller, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) attends the session "Security is an Always-on World" at the World Economic Forum in Davos 26 January 2006.Tthe World Economic Forum this year is gathering more than 2,300 leaders, officials and executives for five days of high-powered networking. AFP PHOTO PIERRE VERDY (Photo credit should read PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Donald Trump attends a press conference for the release of his new book "Crippled America" at Trump Tower on November 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

    JUST WATCHED

    Legal expert: Mueller probe should scare White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Legal expert: Mueller probe should scare White House

"The White House can say whatever it likes in public but this is a very serious matter," Ben Wittes, Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Legal expert: Mueller probe should scare White House

Amanpour

"The White House can say whatever it likes in public but this is a very serious matter," Ben Wittes, Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution.
Source: CNN