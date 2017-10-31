Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 25, 2017, as he travels to Dallas, Texas. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 25, 2017, as he travels to Dallas, Texas. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump team's about-face on Paul Manafort

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump team's about-face on Paul Manafort

Donald Trump and his associates changed how they described former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as FBI scrutiny increased.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump team's about-face on Paul Manafort

Donald Trump and his associates changed how they described former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as FBI scrutiny increased.
Source: CNN