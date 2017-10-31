Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 5: A bump stock device (left), that fits on a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing speed, making it similar to a fully automatic rifle, is shown next to a AK-47 semi-automatic rifle (right), at a gun store on October 5, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Congress is talking about banning this device after it was reported to of been used in the Las Vegas shootings on October 1, 2017. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 5: A bump stock device (left), that fits on a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing speed, making it similar to a fully automatic rifle, is shown next to a AK-47 semi-automatic rifle (right), at a gun store on October 5, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Congress is talking about banning this device after it was reported to of been used in the Las Vegas shootings on October 1, 2017. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    What happened to bump stock legislation?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What happened to bump stock legislation?

One month after 58 people died during a mass shooting in Las Vegas, bump stocks are still legal and unregulated.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

What happened to bump stock legislation?

One month after 58 people died during a mass shooting in Las Vegas, bump stocks are still legal and unregulated.
Source: CNN