Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

white house press briefing indictments reaction sot_00000000
white house press briefing indictments reaction sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Indictments have nothing to do with the President

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Indictments have nothing to do with the President

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the indictments of ex-Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates have "nothing to do with the president."
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (6 Videos)

See More

WH: Indictments have nothing to do with the President

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the indictments of ex-Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates have "nothing to do with the president."
Source: CNN