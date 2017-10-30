Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
A timeline into the Russia investigation
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
A timeline into the Russia investigation
CNN's
Jake Tapper
reviews what we know about Russia, the DNC and Hillary Clinton's emails, and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.
Source: CNN
Robert Mueller's investigation (9 Videos)
A timeline into the Russia investigation
Toobin: Papadopoulos may have worn wire
Manafort's journey to center of Mueller's investigation
Toobin on Manafort: Trump is simply wrong
Indictment against Manafort, Gates unsealed
Manafort attorney: No Russia collusion
Watch Paul Manafort turn himself in
The man in charge of the Russia investigation
Meet Rick Gates, Manafort's right-hand man
Trump attacks Clinton, as Mueller charges loom
See More
A timeline into the Russia investigation
The Lead
CNN's
Jake Tapper
reviews what we know about Russia, the DNC and Hillary Clinton's emails, and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.
Source: CNN