Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 25, 2017, as he travels to Dallas, Texas. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, October 25, 2017, as he travels to Dallas, Texas. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump approval hits new low

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump approval hits new low

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that 38 percent of voters approve of President Trump's performance, the lowest for any modern US president at this stage of their term.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump approval hits new low

New Day

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll shows that 38 percent of voters approve of President Trump's performance, the lowest for any modern US president at this stage of their term.
Source: CNN