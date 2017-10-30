Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump lawyer: Charges not related to campaign
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump lawyer: Charges not related to campaign
Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing President Donald Trump, says the indictments against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates "do not involve the Trump campaign."
Source: CNN
Robert Mueller's investigation (6 Videos)
Trump lawyer: Charges not related to campaign
Manafort's journey to center of Mueller's investigation
Toobin on Manafort: Trump is simply wrong
Indictment against Manafort, Gates unsealed
Watch Paul Manafort turn himself in
The man in charge of the Russia investigation
Trump attacks Clinton, as Mueller charges loom
See More
Trump lawyer: Charges not related to campaign
Wolf
Jay Sekulow, an attorney representing President Donald Trump, says the indictments against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates "do not involve the Trump campaign."
Source: CNN