Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers reporters' questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business partner Rick Gates turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday in relation to the special counsel's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers reporters' questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House October 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business partner Rick Gates turned themselves in to federal authorities Monday in relation to the special counsel's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

    JUST WATCHED

    White House answers Manafort questions (full briefing)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House answers Manafort questions (full briefing)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders answers reporters' questions about President Trump's reaction to the indictments of ex-Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.
Source: CNN

News Replays (12 Videos)

See More

White House answers Manafort questions (full briefing)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders answers reporters' questions about President Trump's reaction to the indictments of ex-Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.
Source: CNN