Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former Donald Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort looks on during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Former Donald Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort looks on during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

    JUST WATCHED

    Source: Manafort to turn himself in to Mueller

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Source: Manafort to turn himself in to Mueller

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is turning himself in to special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a source with direct knowledge. CNN's Evan Perez reports.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (5 Videos)

See More

Source: Manafort to turn himself in to Mueller

New Day

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is turning himself in to special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a source with direct knowledge. CNN's Evan Perez reports.
Source: CNN