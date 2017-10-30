Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Indictment against Manafort, Gates unsealed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Indictment against Manafort, Gates unsealed

Indictment against former Trump campaign official Rick Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort unsealed after they surrendered to federal authorities.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (6 Videos)

See More

Indictment against Manafort, Gates unsealed

Newsroom

Indictment against former Trump campaign official Rick Gates and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort unsealed after they surrendered to federal authorities.
Source: CNN