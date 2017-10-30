Toobin on Manafort: Trump is simply wrong

Breaking News
CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin fact checks President Trump's claim that the time frame of the indictments was "years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign."
