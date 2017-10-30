Trump attorney on Mueller indictments (full interview)
Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, says there is no relation between the indictments handed down by special prosecutor Robert Mueller to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Richard Gates and no connection between George Papadopoulos and President Trump.
