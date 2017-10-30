Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Fmr. Mueller associate: Manafort scheme 'sophisticated'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fmr. Mueller associate: Manafort scheme 'sophisticated'

The former Trump campaign chairman "will have no defense of 'Jeeze, I didn't realize,'" says Michael Zeldin, Fmr. Assistant to then-Asst. Attorney General Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Fmr. Mueller associate: Manafort scheme 'sophisticated'

Amanpour

The former Trump campaign chairman "will have no defense of 'Jeeze, I didn't realize,'" says Michael Zeldin, Fmr. Assistant to then-Asst. Attorney General Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN