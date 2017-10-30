Breaking News
Fmr. Mueller associate: Manafort scheme 'sophisticated'
Fmr. Mueller associate: Manafort scheme 'sophisticated'
The former Trump campaign chairman "will have no defense of 'Jeeze, I didn't realize,'" says Michael Zeldin, Fmr. Assistant to then-Asst. Attorney General Robert Mueller.
