Who is George Papadopoulos?

Former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos' guilty plea for making a false statement to the FBI brings the conversation surrounding Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into actions taken during the campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos' guilty plea for making a false statement to the FBI brings the conversation surrounding Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into actions taken during the campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.