Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Who is George Papadopoulos?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who is George Papadopoulos?

Former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos' guilty plea for making a false statement to the FBI brings the conversation surrounding Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into actions taken during the campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (9 Videos)

See More

Who is George Papadopoulos?

Situation Room

Former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos' guilty plea for making a false statement to the FBI brings the conversation surrounding Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into actions taken during the campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN