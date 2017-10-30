Breaking News
First arrests imminent in Mueller's probe
First arrests imminent in Mueller's probe
A federal grand jury in Washington approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
First arrests imminent in Mueller's probe
A federal grand jury in Washington approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
