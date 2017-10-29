Collins: Top Democrats need to testify again

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that the Senate Intelligence Committee should bring senior Democratic Party operatives back for testimony after revelations the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid intelligence firm Fusion GPS for opposition research on Donald Trump last year.
