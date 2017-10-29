Breaking News

Sen. Susan Collins talks with reporters before heading into the GOP policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol February 3, 2015 in Washington, DC.
    Collins: Top Democrats need to testify again

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said that the Senate Intelligence Committee should bring senior Democratic Party operatives back for testimony after revelations the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid intelligence firm Fusion GPS for opposition research on Donald Trump last year.
