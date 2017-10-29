Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Full interview: Maine Senator Angus King

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Full interview: Maine Senator Angus King

In an interview with Jake Tapper, Maine Independent Senator Angus King discusses the latest developments in the Russia investigation and more
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (18 Videos)

See More

Full interview: Maine Senator Angus King

In an interview with Jake Tapper, Maine Independent Senator Angus King discusses the latest developments in the Russia investigation and more
Source: CNN