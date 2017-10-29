Breaking News

    Chris Christie's full 'State of the Union' interview

Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) discusses the first charges filed in special counsel's Robert Mueller's investigation, the Trump campaign's data firm that reached out to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and the crisis in Puerto Rico with CNN's Jake Tapper.
Source: CNN